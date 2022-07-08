PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Georgia Tech’s Bartley Forrester continues to light up the Monroe Invitational shooting 64 on Friday. Forrester stands alone at the top of the leaderboard at 12 under par which is six strokes ahead of second place.

Will Thomson, who was born in Rochester, stumbled out of the gate with a double bogey and bogey on the second and third holes. However, he would play steady the rest of the way to shoot 73. He currently sits at even par.

Another local native, Yaroslav Merkulov, finished strong with three birdies on the last four holes to go two under on the day. Merkulov sits tied for fifth at four under heading into the final round of play.

Rutgers product, Luke Wells tied Forrester for the best round of the day going six under par. The Scarlet Knight is tied for third at five under. Chandler Jackson of Ohio State is in second place at six under par heading into Saturday.