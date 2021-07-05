Ash Barty advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals for 1st time

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning the women’s singles fourth round match against Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time by beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 6-3 Monday.

Barty struggled with her serve but saved eight of 10 break points. The Australian won her only Grand Slam title at the 2019 French Open but was the Wimbledon girls singles champion in 2011.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia became the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by rallying past 2020 French Open champion Iga Świątek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. Jabeur, seeded 21st, converted all seven-break point chances.

No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by defeating Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. No. 8 Karolína Plíšková hit 10 aces and eliminated Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-3.

No. 7 Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 23 years to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by ousting Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

All 16 fourth-round matches for men and women were on the schedule to start the tournament’s second week. Among those taking Centre Court were No. 1 Novak Djokovic, eight-time champion Roger Federer and American teenager Coco Gauff.

The day’s schedule included lots of fresh faces. Of the 32 singles players still in the brackets, 26 had never been to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon — and 20 were participating in the fourth round for the first time.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports