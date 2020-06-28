1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Man City joins Arsenal, Chelsea, Man U in FA Cup semifinals

Sports

by: JEROME PUGMIRE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Chelsea’s Ross Barkley, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the FA Cup sixth round soccer match between Leicester City and Chelsea at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, Pool)

Holder Manchester City reached the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday after goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling secured an untroubled 2-0 win at Newcastle.

City conceded the Premier League title to runaway champion Liverpool this week, and must beat 13-time FA Cup winner Arsenal to reach another cup final. In Sunday’s draw, Chelsea will face 12-time winner Manchester United in the other semifinal.

Games will be held July 18-19 at Wembley with no fans present.

Earlier Sunday, Chelsea won 1-0 at Leicester and Arsenal needed an injury-time winner to edge a 2-1 win at Sheffield United.

City’s win was far more comfortable.

De Bruyne put City ahead from the penalty spot in the 37th minute of a dominant first half. Dwight Gayle missed a great chance to equalize for Newcastle midway through the second half, blazing Allan Saint-Maximin’s pinpoint cross over from close range.

It was a rare opportunity for Steve Bruce’s side and a costly miss as Sterling scored moments later, curling a shot in from the edge of the box following a quick counterattack in the 68th.

Substitutes made the difference for Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley turned in a cross from Willian in the 63rd.

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos netted in the 91st for Arsenal with a low shot, just four minutes after David McGoldrick had equalized from close range.

Forward Nicolas Pépé’s penalty put Arsenal ahead midway through the first half, after United midfielder John Lundstram had an early header ruled out for offside. Defender John Egan’s header early in the second half was also chalked off, much to the frustration of the home fans.

Man United beat Norwich 2-1 on Saturday in the other quarterfinal.

In Sunday’s only Premier League game, striker Danny Ings scored twice to reach 18 goals as Southampton won 3-1 at struggling Watford.

Ings struck in each half to move one goal behind top scorer Jamie Vardy, who is enduring a lean spell for third-place Leicester.

Southampton moved up one place to 13th and is a comfortable 13 points clear of the relegation zone. But 16th-place Watford remains one point above the drop zone with six games left.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

