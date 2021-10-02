Aquinas hands Pal-Mac first loss, Hilton takes care of Schroeder

Aquinas 2, Pal-Mac 1 OT

A 22-game winning streak for the Pal-Mac girls soccer team came to a close on Saturday as Aquinas topped the Red Raiders 2-1 in overtime.

After a scoreless first half, Maya Ikewood lofted a long shot over a charging keeper to put the Red Raiders in front 10 minutes into the half.

With nine minutes left in the game, Emily Silverstein netted the equalizer, a booming kick from 35 yards away.

Silverstein would be the hero in overtime as well, scoring on a free-kick from about 25 yards away late in the first overtime period.

Aquinas moved to 4-5-3 with the win while Pal-Mac dropped to 10-1.

Hilton 6, Schroeder 1

Alec Smith scored a hat-trick for the Cadets as Hilton took care of business against Schroeder Saturday afternoon.

Smith scored the first goal of the game, a beautiful play off a header from Cody Cavuoto. Finn French added the other Cadet goal in the first half.

Jonathan Resnick, Jaxon Markham each scored in the second half to go along with Smith’s two second-half tallies.

Anthony Catalano scored the lone goal for the Warriors.

Hilton is now 8-1-1 on the season.