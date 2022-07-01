ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Aquinas grad and current Jacksonville Jaguar, Jamir Jones partnered with CTC4CHANGE to host a football camp at Monroe high school. Jones, who played his college football at Notre Dame, went through the program himself growing up.

“When I see them I want to be the same way,” said Styhles Mckenzie-Baker, a rising sophomore from Monroe high school. “I want to make it out and I want be able to come back and give to my community. Like show you can do it. Like it’s not just them.”

CTC4CHANGE, or better known as Changing the Community, is a program that trains and mentors student-athletes in Rochester. The football camp has a life-skills portion to go along with the football training that’s offered.

Monroe high school principal, Jason Muhammad talked about the importance that the football camp provides for the kids in the Rochester area.

“For these young boys to have an opportunity to come out, be mentored,” said Muhammad. “The streets are calling. We keep seeing the rise in violence in Rochester. So anything that we can do to provide an outlet. Anything that we can do to provide a sense of family atmosphere.”

The camp will run from June 27th to July 6th with a $20 registration fee.