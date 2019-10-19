AQ starts fast, rolls past Schroeder

Schroeder played Aquinas nearly straight up for the final three quarters.

It was the first quarter that did the Warriors in. Actually, the first quarter plus five seconds.

Aquinas scored the game’s first 30 points and never looked back in a 58-26 rout of Schroeder Friday night on Dewey Avenue.

The game might have been over after the first four minutes and it was almost all Ulysses Russell.

After the Irish stopped a Schroeder 4th down try near midfield, Aquinas quickly drove for a touchdown. Tyler Szalkowski hit Russell for a completion down to the one yard line. Will Benjamin scored on the next play.

Schroeder was called for an illegal forward handoff on the kick return which backed the Warriors up to their own six yard line. Their first play was a swing pass that Russell tackled in the end zone for a safety.

Russell then took the ensuing free kick 68 yards for another AQ touchdown. It was 16-0 three minutes and 48 seconds into the game.

Szalkowski hit Benjamin for a 46 yard touchdown later in the first quarter and found Steven Mahar for a 16 yard score on the first snap of the second quarter to give the Irish a 30-0 lead.

Bryan McGee added a pair of touchdowns for Aquinas, one in each half. Benjamin scored early in the fourth quarter to finish with a hat trick full of TDs.

Braden Pumputis got his second start at quarterback for the Warriors and passed for two touchdowns. Victor Snow had a touchdown rushing and receiving.

Aquinas finished their season 6-1 and will likely be the 2-seed in the Class AA sectionals. Their only loss was to top-seeded McQuaid.

Schroeder ended the year 3-4 and began the weekend in a logjam for third place among three teams at 3-3. The Warriors are certain to make sectionals because Class AA only has eight teams, but their seeding won’t be determined until after Saturday’s contests.