AP Top 25 Podcast: Can Pac-12 break its playoff drought?

Oregon is on the rise. Utah might have its best team since joining the Pac-12. Washington has a new former five-star quarterback. And USC has a coach planted firmly on the hot seat.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News and Pac-12 Hotline joins AP’s Ralph Russo to preview the Power Five conference that could use a change in national perception after a couple of down years.

The race for the Pac-12 championship has no clear-cut favorite. Can the Ducks, Utes, Huskies or another team be good enough to get a Pac-12 team into the College Football Playoff for the first time in three years?

At Southern California, the question is: Can coach Clay Helton win enough to keep his job?

