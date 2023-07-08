WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The rain returned to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court tournament, with only one match completed Saturday before play was suspended for more than two hours on all outside courts.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, a 13th-seeded Brazilian who reached the semifinals at this year’s French Open, beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2 in the third round on No. 3 Court.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova nearly made it in time, leading Natalija Stevanovic 6-3, 4-5 on No. 2 Court when the rain started. Kvitova needed only a few minutes after play resumed to complete the victory 6-3, 7-5.

Only Centre Court and No. 1 Court have roofs at the All England Club. Play in those two stadiums started as scheduled.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz was first on Centre Court against Nicolas Jarry in the third round. Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur, who reached the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals last year, is then scheduled to meet Bianca Andreescu and defending champion Elena Rybakina will face Katie Boulter.

On No. 1 Court, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev was playing Marton Fucsovics, followed by second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka against Anna Blinkova.

Saturday at Wimbledon is the traditional day when sports greats are honored with seats in the Royal Box. They included former tennis stars Billie Jean King, Rosie Casals and Stefan Edberg, as well as Olympic great Steve Redgrave and former England soccer player Gary Lineker.

