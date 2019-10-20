AP Sources: China in line to host 2021 Club World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, arrives at the Pyongyang Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Infantino arrived in Pyongyang on the day that North Korean and South Korean teams are set to play a World Cup qualifier match in the North’s capital. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

China is in line to be selected as host of the first expanded 24-team Club World Cup in 2021.

People with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that China is the only host for the tournament that is due to be considered by the FIFA Council for ratification at a meeting on Thursday in Shanghai.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because the details remain confidential ahead of the meeting.

The selection of the host is featured in the agenda, which was seen by the AP.

The final two editions of the annual seven-team Club World Cup are being held this December and in December 2020 in Qatar.

From 2021, the Club World Cup becomes a 24-team competition held every four years.

There will be eight European teams, the past four winners of the Champions League and Europa League, according to another person with knowledge of the plans. But the person said there could be a cap on how many teams come from one country.

