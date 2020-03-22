1  of  2
AP source: Seahawks add to offensive line with Warmack

Sports

by: TIM BOOTH, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks continue to stockpile offensive linemen in free agency, agreeing to terms with former first-rounder Chance Warmack on Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced by the team. Pro Football Talk first reported the deal.

Warmack has not played since 2018 when he appeared in nine games for Philadelphia. He sat out last season to reportedly get healthy after a series of injuries.

Warmack, 28, was part of the 2013 draft class and was considered the best interior offensive lineman that year coming out of Alabama. He was drafted 10th overall by Tennessee and started 46 of 48 possible games his first three seasons for the Titans.

But Warmack suffered a hand injury early in the 2016 season and played in just two games. The Titans opted not to pick up his fifth-year option and Warmack eventually signed with the Eagles, spending two seasons with Philadelphia.

Warmack joins Seattle’s growing list of offensive linemen either already under contract or acquired during the early days of free agency. The Seahawks have 14 offensive linemen either under contract or having agreed to terms for the upcoming season. That includes the additions of Warmack, B.J. Finney, Cedric Ogbuehi and Brandon Shell this week.

Shell and Finney appear to be the most likely to potentially step into starting roles at right tackle and left guard, respectively, while Warmack and Ogbuehi appear to be depth additions.

While the offensive line has been the heavy focus for Seattle so far in free agency, the top priority remains trying to retain defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. But addressing the depth needs on the offensive line should allow Seattle the freedom to look at areas like the secondary, pass rush and skill positions on offense when the draft comes around next month.

