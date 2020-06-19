1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

AP Source: Pujols pays Angels’ furloughed Dominican staff

Sports

by: GREG BEACHAM, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols throws the ball during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Tempe, Ariz. Pujols will pay the salaries of the Angels’ furloughed employees in his native Dominican Republic for five months, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday, June 19, 2020, because Pujols did not publicly announce his commitment to pay roughly $180,000 to cover the salaries. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Albert Pujols will pay the salaries of the Los Angeles Angels’ furloughed employees in his native Dominican Republic for five months, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the veteran slugger didn’t publicly announce his commitment to give roughly $180,000 to cover the salaries.

The strict budget cuts made by Angels owner Arte Moreno during the coronavirus pandemic have included extensive furloughs for scouts, player development staff and minor league employees. The furloughs also included most of the staff of their Dominican academy in Boca Chica.

The Angels established an employee assistance fund earlier during the pandemic to help employees, but don’t have a timetable for reestablishing their minor league and development staffs.

The 40-year-old Pujols is in the ninth season of a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels, who signed him in late 2011 after he won three NL MVP awards and two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals. The first baseman was born and raised in Santo Domingo before moving to the U.S. as a teenager.

Pujols is sixth in major league history with 656 career homers, and he got his 3,000th hit in 2018. He is likely to be the oldest player on a major league roster if the season begins.

The Los Angeles Times first reported Pujols’ decision.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss