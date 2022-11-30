PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke for the second time in his career.

General manager Ron Hextall announced Tuesday that the 35-year-old Letang initially reported symptoms to the team’s training staff on Monday. He was held out of Tuesday night’s 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina with what the team called an illness.

The team said Letang is not experiencing “any lasting effects” and is undergoing further testing. Hextall added the stroke doesn’t appear to be “career threatening.”

This is the second stroke Letang has suffered during his 17-year career. The three-time Stanley Cup champion missed more than two months in 2014 after a stroke, which doctors determined was caused by a small hole in the wall of his heart.

“I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn’t right,” Letang said in a release. “While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. … I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon.”

Letang, a six-time All-Star, has been one of the most durable players in the NHL. He’s averaged well over 25 minutes of playing time per game since returning from his initial stroke eight years ago.

___

