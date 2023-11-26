EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mac Jones kept his job as the New England Patriots starting quarterback on Sunday against the New York Giants.

For the first half.

After Patriots coach Bill Belichick created some suspense heading into the game against the Giants by refusing to announce a starting quarterback, Jones got his 11th start of the season.

The 2021 first-round draft pick was not very good. He was 12 of 21 for 89 yards and threw two interceptions, one of which led to a Giants touchdown.

Bailey Zappe, who had replaced Jones three times this season entering the game, took over at the start of the second half and led the Patriots to the tying touchdown early in the third quarter.

Belichick had said all four of his quarterbacks needed to be ready this week. The final decision came down to Jones and Zappe. The Patriots released Will Grier on Saturday and did not promote Malik Cunningham from the practice squad for the game.

