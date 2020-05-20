1  of  74
An unusual ring to it: Nats opt for virtual Series ceremony

Dave Martinez

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez celebrates with fans during a parade to celebrate the team’s World Series baseball championship over the Houston Astros in Washington. Martinez says the World Series champs will raise their banner and present their rings at their stadium with fans in attendance — no matter how or when or if the 2020 season starts. Like his general manager, Mike Rizzo, Martinez is optimistic there will be a major league season this year and has been mapping out what a second spring training camp might look like. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals will unveil their World Series championship rings during a “virtual” ceremony shown on television and online Sunday — an unprecedented approach brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

With the start of the Major League Baseball season on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Nationals owner Mark Lerner said Tuesday night he hopes the plan to show off the team’s hardware would provide “a moment of joy in these uncertain times.”

Teams typically unveil their title rings at a home stadium packed with fans.

“We don’t know when we’ll all be together again at Nationals Park,” Lerner said during the announcement Tuesday on MASN, the local television channel the team shares with the Baltimore Orioles.

The ring ceremony will be shown on MASN, MLB Network and online.

Lerner noted that the ceremony falls on May 24, now a key date in Nationals history. A year ago, Washington went into that day of the calendar with a 19-31 record before starting a turnaround that led to the franchise’s first World Series appearance and championship.

Lerner also said that a documentary about Washington’s 2019 season, “Improbable” will be shown in two parts on Saturday and Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

