ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After being held scoreless for nearly 50 minutes of play, the Hershey Bears rallied late to beat the Amerks 4-2 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Rochester surrendered three goals in less than seven minutes of play.

Amerks head coach Seth Appert said his team lacked composure down the stretch.

“We didn’t sit back,” said Appert. “I thought we had a few guys unfortunately made a few panicky plays with the puck or immature plays with the puck. A veteran savvy team like that can you make you pay for that.”

Appert blamed some of the immature play on a lack of communication.

“That’s something we don’t do enough,” said Appert. “We’ve been on them all year that we still don’t talk enough. Young teams a lot of the time don’t. Sometimes you’re not as confident in what to tell somebody so then you don’t say anything and not saying anything makes it worse.”

Forward Linus Weissbach was responsible for both of the Amerks goals. Despite holding a 2-0 lead into the final frame, Rochester was held scoreless in the last 20 minutes of action.

“It’s tight games,” said Weissbach. “It’s that time of the year where you have to dig in and find chances that might not be there in the regular season.”

This isn’t the first time this postseason that the Amerks will have to win three straight games to keep their season alive. Rochester was in a similar situation in the first round against Syracuse where they faced a 2-0 deficit.

“We can’t let this be more than one game,” said Appert. “It sucks. We gave away a game we should’ve won. But we can’t let it be more than one game. Let it be one game. Use it as motivation. Use it as fuel. Be angry about it”

Outside of the final 10 minutes of play, Amerks goaltender Malcolm Subban played a stellar game in net tallying 32 saves.

The Amerks still have a chance to avoid elimination as the Eastern Conference Finals shift back to Hershey on Wednesday, May 31, for Game 5 at GIANT Center.