ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After taking down Belleville and winning their first playoff series since 2005, the Amerks will now shift their attention to the top-seeded team in the division, the Utica Comets.

The two teams are no strangers having met 12 times in the regular season with the Amerks holding a 6-5-1 record over their intrastate rivals. Head coach Seth Appert was asked on Monday if he believed there will be any carryover from their regular season success into their postseason matchup.

“Well I think there’s confidence,” said Appert. “I don’t think there’s carry over. But there’s belief and confidence that we’ve played well against them. Not only are we 6-5-1, but we lost the first three when they were in that 14 game winning streak. They made us a better team.”

Appert also added that playing the Comets in the first half of the year when they were dialed in, it made the Amerks a better hockey team.

“Yeah I think you can gain some confidence from that,” said Amerks forward Sean Malone. “That we can score goals against them, we know how to get to the inside on them and areas where they’re vulnerable and we can sort have take advantage.”

The Amerks will begin the series off tomorrow night in Utica, a place they are very familiar with. An arena the team described as a hostile environment. But the Amerks added that they relish playing on the road in front of all the fans booing and hating on them.