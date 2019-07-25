Amerks announce 2019 preseason schedule

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks announced their upcoming preseason schedule.

In their three-game preseason, the Amerks will take on their North Division rival, the Syracuse Crunch, and also will face off in back-to-back contests against the Toronto Marlies.

Rochester plays its first of three exhibition contests on Thursday, September 26 at 7 p.m. when they host the Crunch at the Gene Polisseni Center on the campus of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). The 4,300-seat Gene Polisseni Center is home to the RIT men’s and women’s NCAA Division I hockey teams.

The Amerks then meet the Marlies in the first half of a home-and-home series on Friday, September 27 at Harborcenter in downtown Buffalo at 7 p.m. before the action shifts north of the border on Sunday, Sept. 29 for a rematch between the two teams at Ray Twinney Complex in Newmarket at 4 p.m.

Ticket information for both Amerks home games will be announced at a later date.