ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When the Amerks lost Michael Peca as an assistant coach, head coach Seth Appert didn’t expect to find a replacement with much NHL experience.

However, Appert’s college head coach at Ferris State recently suggested 16-year NHL vet Vaclav Prospal for the position.

On Monday, the Amerks announced Prospal and Nathan Paetsch were taking the two open assistant spots in Rochester.

Prospal had only coached in his native country Czech Republic since retiring in 2013, but he’s spent the last year meeting with hockey friends in coaching to help learn more about the profession.

The two connected through a mutual friend about six years ago. Prospal —then the head coach for the Youth Tampa Scorpions— had called Appert just to talk about hockey.

“I was really impressed that a player with 1,100 pro NHL games didn’t feel like he had all the answers when it came to coaching and that struck me,” Appert said. “All I remember from that conversation was how easy the conversation was for two guys that had never met each other.”

Six years later, they found themselves on the phone again reviewing the same topic: coaching. Appert was impressed with how seriously Prospal was attempting to land coaching work. For Prospal coaching is the best thing next to playing on the ice.

“You can’t play forever unfortunately, so I think coaching is the something that I would love to pursue,” said Prospal. “As soon as I started talking to Seth, I felt that this was going to be a great opportunity personally for me.”

Both Appert and Prospal share the same excitement about what’s ahead.