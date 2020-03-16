Breaking News
Businesses ordered to close as confirmed coronavirus cases in NY reaches 950
Agent: Cousins, Vikings agree to 2-year contract extension

Sports

by: DAVE CAMPBELL, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins have agreed to a two-year contract extension, his agent Mike McCartney said Monday.

McCartney made the announcement on his verified Twitter account. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Cousins was entering the final season of the fully guaranteed, three-year, $84 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2018. He was scheduled to carry a $31 million charge to Minnesota’s salary cap in 2020, so the impetus for doing a new deal now was to provide the team with some immediate relief while giving Cousins some additional security.

Cousins had a career-best season in 2019, ranking fourth in the NFL with a 107.4 passer rating and leading the Vikings to a wild card round win in the playoffs at New Orleans.

