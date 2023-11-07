SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Adrian Autry Era officially started with a win on Monday night inside the Dome.

Syracuse jumped out to a 23-point lead in the first half and then hung on down the stretch for an 83-72 victory.

Judah Mintz led the way with 20 points despite picking up his fourth foul early in the second half. The Orange had five players in double figures.

Justin Taylor was next in line with 14 points starting in place of Benny Williams who was suspended before the second exhibition game for violating team rules.

Maliq Brown, Quadir Copeland, JJ Starling all finished with 10 points apiece. Copeland added a team-high 13 rebounds in the victory.

Next up for the Orange will be a visit from Canisius on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. inside the JMA Wireless Dome.