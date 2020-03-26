A realistic simulation: Trout is opening day Strat star

1  of  2
Breaking News
COVID-19 cases climb over 44K in NY, more than 500 deaths, schools to stay closed, Gov. Cuomo speaking now 160 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 4 deaths, 31 hospitalizations, 20 in ICU
Live Now
House votes on coronavirus stimulus package
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

A realistic simulation: Trout is opening day Strat star

Sports

by: STEVEN WINE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout smiles after scoring during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, in Tempe, Ariz. Mike Trout hit two home runs off Zack Greinke and scored four times to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros 9-6 on opening day. Alas, the game was played on a computer, not on the field. But as fans of the Strat-O-Matic board game can attest, make-believe box scores can be fun too. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Mike Trout hit two home runs off Zack Greinke and scored four times to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros 9-6 on opening day.

Alas, the game was played on a computer, not on the field. But as fans of the popular sports game Strat-O-Matic can attest, make-believe boxscores can be fun too.

Fifteen of them were generated Thursday by Strat-O-Matic — one for every real game postponed on opening daybecause of the coronavirus. The results came via computer simulations, which the New York-based company will continue to run daily while the real thing is on hiatus.

“People miss baseball, us included,” said Adam Richman, whose father created Strat-O-Matic as an 11-year-old in 1948. “This is a way to bring a little bit of baseball to everyone in their homes. We know baseball will be back, but until then there’s Strat-O-Matic.”

Howie Kendrick hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the ninth inning to help the World Series champion Nationals beat the Mets 4-3. Pinch hitter Brock Holt’s three-run homer in the bottom of the 11th inning gave the Brewers a 7-4 victory over the Cubs. The Orioles scored twice in the seventh off Adam Ottavino to win 3-2 and spoil Gerrit Cole’s debut with the Yankees.

Trout, coming off his third AL MVP award, homered in the first and again in the fourth. The computer didn’t report on the reception the Astros received from the crowd in Houston or the opposition in the wake of their sign-stealing scandal.

“I notice nobody was hit by a pitch,” Strat-O-Matic research director John Garcia joked.

The simulations generated full boxes, including attendance and time of game. Pace was much-improved — each actual game took only about 10 seconds on the computer.

Until the real gamesreturn, Strat-O-Matic will announce each day’s results on its websiteand social channels. Standings and season statistics will be updated, and fans are invited to help select pitchers and lineups.

“Everybody is craving baseball,” Garcia said. “We’re glad we have a way of delivering it to people.”

Trout’s big day reflected the kind of realism that helped popularize Strat, as fans call it. While the data-crunching company still sells a board game that has changed little since the 1960s, it also offers a digital game and has expanded into football, basketball and hockey.

Last year was Strat’s best yet, and business is even more brisk since the pandemic, Richman said.

“It’s like a lot of content companies who are able to provide entertainment while people are hunkered down at home, whether it be Netflix or Hulu,” Richman said. “In some ways we’re no different. Amid all this that is so difficult, bringing some joy is wonderful.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss