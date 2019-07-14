A no good, very bad night for Wings

The Rochester Red Wings committed five errors – four in the third inning alone – helping the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 16-5 win Saturday night at Frontier Field.

Ronald Torreyes had three hits, and rookies Brian Schales and Jaylin Davis both homered for the Wings.

Lehigh Valley got on the board in the top of the first inning against Red Wings’ starter Kohl Stewart. Ali Castillo came in to score on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Schales, followed up by a three-run home run by Jan Hernandez to give the IronPigs an early 4-0 lead.

The Pigs extended their lead in the top of the second with a double off the bat of Deivy Grullon plating two more runs making it a 6-0 game.

Rochester scored their first run against Lehigh Valley starter Cole Irvin. Jaylin Davis crushed his ninth home run with the Red Wings, 401 feet over the fence in right-center making the score 6-1.

Lehigh Valley extended their lead again in the top of the third with help from four errors by the Red Wings in the inning.

Nick Matera drove in a run with a single, followed up by a throwing error by Nick Gordon allowing two runs to score, an error by Wilin Rosario bringing in two more runs, and a throwing error by Stewart plating one run.

Preston Guilmet came on in relief with two outs in the inning and escaped the jam. The Pigs scored six unearned runs in the inning and took a 12-1 lead. In his first appearance back with Rochester after a stint with Minnesota, Stewart threw 2.2 innings, gave up eight hits, twelve runs with eight of them being earned, three walks, and struck out three. 53 of his 84 pitches were for strikes.

The Wings began to cut into the lead in the bottom of the third. After Ronald Torreyes reached first on a fielder’s choice, Gordon ripped a double down the right field line putting runners on second and third. In the next at bat, Rosario lined a sharp two RBI single to left making the score 12-3.

The IronPigs scored again in the fourth against Guilmet with a solo home run off the bat of Malquin Canelo to extend the lead to 13-3.

Nick Williams tacked on another run for the Pigs with another solo home run making the score 14-3.

Irvin finished his outing firing 5.0 innings, allowing eight hits, three earned runs, one walk, while striking out four. He threw 95 pitches, 68 for strikes.

Rochester tacked on a run in the bottom of the sixth. Wynston Sawyer reached first with a single, followed by Schales reaching with a hit by pitch. After both base runners advanced on a wild pitch, Jimmy Kerrigan hit a sacrifice fly, bringing in Sawyer from third and making it a 14-4 game.

Guilmet tossed 3.1 innings with five strikeouts, while giving up two runs before Ian Krol came on in relief to start the seventh.

Lehigh Valley scored two more runs in the top of the eighth against Krol with a two-run single by Mitch Walding giving them a 16-4 lead.

Krol lasted 1.2 innings and gave up two runs with two strikeouts before Jake Reed entered the game during the eighth.

Schales launched his second home run with Rochester this season in the bottom of the eighth cutting the Wings’ deficit to 16-5.

Reed worked 1.1 perfect relief innings.

The paid crowd of 11,197 was the third largest crowd of the season. The homestand concludes with a 1:05 p.m. game Sunday.