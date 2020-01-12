49ers cruise past Vikings, advance to NFC Championship

SANTA CLARA, C.A. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers (14-3) defeated the Minnesota Vikings (11-7) with a final score of 27-10.

San Francisco’s defense dominated from start to finish.

Not predicted, how Jimmy G was going to handle Minnesota and their defense, which ranks second in red-zone defense in the league.

Despite the one interception, Jimmy G silenced a lot of doubters.

The QB wasted no time, and the 49ers quickly got on the board. Garoppolo was 5/6 on his first drive of the game and was able to hit four different receivers.

The 49ers got the early 7-0 lead with 9:30 left in the 1st.

The following drive, the Vikings were able to respond.

Kirk Cousins connected with Stefon Diggs, who grabbed a 41-yd touchdown reception over Ahkello Witherspoon.

The game was tied at 7 with 5:23 left in the 1st.

To start the 2nd quarter, the 49ers got a good drive going. But it ended when Deebo Samuel fumbled the ball, or thought he did. Referees originally said it was Vikings ball. After review, they reversed the call, San Francisco ball.

Capitalizing on the reversed call, the Niners scored a TD to take the 14-7 lead with 7:10 left in the first half.

Samuel fought his way to the 1-yard line. Tevin Coleman finished the job and ran it in for a 49ers touchdown.

Minnesota’s Eric Kendricks picked off Jimmy G with less than three minutes left in the half.

Jimmy Garoppolo

After a Minnesota field goal, the score was 14-10 at the half.

A 35-yard field goal attempt was good for Robbie Gould to extend the 49ers lead to start the 2nd half. 17-10 in the 3rd.

Cousins tried to avoid throwing to Richard Sherman’s side… smart. But when he had to do it, we all figured out why. Sherman picked off Cousins.

The interception set the Niners up for another, yes another Tevin Coleman TD.

The 49ers were up 24-10 with 4:54 left in the 3rd.

When things seemed like they couldn’t get any uglier for the Vikings, they did.

Raheem Mostert recovered the muffed punt for the Niners, setting up Gould for an easy field goal attempt and lead. 27-10 at the start of the 4th quarter.

The 49ers defense was all over Cousins and limited the Vikings overall offensive ability all day.

DeForest Buckner sacked Cousins to force Minnesota to punt.

Next, the Niners will face the winner of Seahawks and Packers.