30 NFL draft hopefuls showed off skills at a virtual pro day

1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

30 NFL draft hopefuls showed off skills at a virtual pro day

Sports

by: ROB MAADDI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 16, 2020, photo provided by TEAM TEST, its Football Academy director of football operations Geir Gudmundsen, from left, performance coach Skip Fuller and CEO Kevin Dunn prepare to watch Pace University offensive lineman Matt Snow run the 40-yard dash while performance coach Vance Matthews and NFL Draft Bible creator Ric Serritella look on at the university in Martinsville, N.J. Snow was one of 30 NFL draft hopefuls who participated in TEST’s virtual pro day hours before Hours before New Jersey closed all gyms indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (TEAM TEST via AP)

Hours before New Jersey closed all gyms indefinitely last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 30 NFL draft hopefuls had a chance to showcase their talents in a virtual pro day at TEST Football Academy in Martinsville.

It was the culmination of countless hours the players had spent training and preparing, both physically and mentally, for actual pro days that ended up being canceled. None of the players at TEST’s virtual pro day attended the NFL combine, so this was their best shot to show what they can do.

“I spent 12 weeks at TEST with 5-6 hours of work a day,” said Griffin Clancy, an offensive lineman from University at Albany. “We were very close to getting our opportunity eliminated because of COVID-19.”

But Kevin Dunn, founder and CEO of TEST Sports Clubs, and Geir Gudmundsen, the director of football operations, weren’t going to let that happen. They quickly organized the event in anticipation of a nationwide lockdown that forced sports to shut down.

“We just huddled up on Friday the 13th to figure it out,” Dunn said. “We had to do something for these guys.”

Dunn and Gudmundsen decided to turn their typical, mock pro days into a live event streamed on Facebook. Players gathered at the facility on March 16 and performed various drills — 40-yard dash, shuttle, three-cone — for four hours. The video has more than 8,500 views.

“We just tried to make it as authentic and as real as possible and give scouts the opportunity to view the whole thing from where their perspective would be and bring a virtual experience right to their living room,” Dunn said. “That was the only way that these kids would have the opportunity. We’ve sent multiple scouts to our Facebook page because we saved the feed. They’ve watched it and reached out to us about the times.”

TEST uses a laser timing system and Ric Serritella, creator of NFL Draft Bible, registered handheld times. Serritella posted the results on his website.

Serritella says he expects 15-20 “non-combine” players to be selected next week, down from the average of about 30 players per draft in previous years.

“Under the circumstances, it went very smooth,” said Gudmundsen, a former offensive lineman who signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted rookie in 2005 and played in the Arena Football League. “The kids needed another opportunity to be able to be seen. It’s huge for kids that might not be drafted or are on the cusp of that.”

Clancy, listed at 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, said the numbers he posted were personal bests.

“I just need one shot,” he said. “I’ve always been the underdog in life so I’m not afraid of a challenge. Looking forward to next week and this process.”

His agent, JR Rickert, said he’s heard from scouts who watched Clancy’s performance.

“For a guy like Griffin from a smaller school, you want to get as many opportunities for scouts to see him as possible,” Rickert said. “Losing the pro day workout can be a big challenge. For a credible facility like TEST to organize the virtual pro day and make the content available was a huge help to us. Many scouts have commented to me that they were able to get a sense of how well Griffin moves based on the film.”

Greg Liggs, a defensive back from Elon, flew in the day before TEST’s virtual pro day and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds.

“With everything going on, this pro day allowed us to display all the hard work we put in since the end of the football season,” Liggs said. “Being able to put numbers on tap is a huge win for guys during this time because it gives each player one last fighting shot at making there dreams come true, especially small-school guys like myself. This was a giant win toward making my NFL dreams come true.”

NFL agent Cary Fabrikant had five players participate in TEST’s pro day.

“It was an awesome opportunity for them to get this time to showcase their talent,” Fabrikant said. “NFL scouts have seen the video and are able to take this information and share it with the decision-makers.”

Shippensburg wide receiver Kyle Haines ran a 4.48, 40-yard dash and showed off reliable hands.

“The virtual pro day was vital for us athletes,” Haines said.

Since TEST opened in 1999, Dunn said 253 out of 397 athletes they’ve trained made it onto a professional football team’s roster. Among those were 2013 Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson and four-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Thirty more players are hoping to make that list.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss