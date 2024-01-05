CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse lost its ACC road opener at North Carolina, 75-51, on Thursday night at Carmichael Arena. The loss snapped an eight game win streak for ‘Cuse.

North Carolina used a 17-2 run over six and a half minutes in the third quarter to open up the game. UNC closed the third on a 6-0 run to hold a 57-36 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Orange were led by Dyaisha Fair who had 17 points shooting 7-for-22 from the field. Alyssa Latham added 11 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Alyssa Ustby became the first women’s player in UNC history to record a triple double. Ustby poured in 16 points, pulling down 16 rebounds, and dished out ten assists.

Syracuse drops to 11-2 (1-1 in the ACC).

SU returns to action on Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome against Boston College. It will be a 6 p.m. tip, and you can watch the game on ACC Network.