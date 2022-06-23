ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 2012 Olympic gold medalist Jenn Suhr has announced her retirement from professional track and field competition. The Churchville-Chili resident had a 17-year career that is regarded as one of the most accomplished in pole vault history.

Suhr, won her first US national title in 2005, just ten months after taking up pole vaulting. She won 17 US championships in her career including three US Olympic Trial titles which has not been matched by any other pole vaulter.

At the USATF Indoor Championships, Suhr broke the world record with a clearance of 5.02m/16’5.5″ which is a record that still stands to this day. In addition, Suhr holds three of the five highest clearances for women’s indoor competition and nine of the top 20 clearances in women’s outdoor competition.

It. Is. Official.



I say goodbye, not with a heavy heart, but with an enthusiasm that fills my heart and soul.



This small town girl is ready for some small town living. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KCXJy301Qd — Jenn Suhr (@JennSuhr) June 23, 2022

In 2020, Suhr was named Pole Vaulter of the Decade by the Track & Field News.