2-year jail sentence for golfer Cabrera over assault charges

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentinian golfer Ángel Cabrera, a former Masters and U.S. Open champion, was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison on assault charges against his former partner.

A court in the province of Cordoba, 500 miles (about 800 kilometers) northwest of Buenos Aires, convicted the 51-year-old for assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018.

Cabrera, who denied in the trial any wrongdoing, will serve his sentence immediately.

“His situation is much more complex than this, he has other charges for which there are arrest warrants too. There are other victims,” prosecutor Laura Battistelli told TV channel Todo Noticias.

The first charges were brought by Torres Mana, and two other women then did the same.

The golfer traveled to the United States in July 2020 without seeking permission, which led the province of Cordoba to request his arrest.

Cabrera was arrested by Interpol agents in Rio de Janeiro in January. Last month he was extradited from Brazil to his homeland so he could face trial.

He won the U.S. Open at Oakmont in 2007, beating Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by one shot. He also triumphed in a Masters playoff in 2009 and lost a playoff in the same event in 2013 to Adam Scott.

