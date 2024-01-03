DURHAM, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse saw its five-game winning streak snapped, falling at 14th ranked Duke on Tuesday night 86-66. It’s the Blue Devils ninth straight win over the Orange.

Duke led by two at halftime, but poured it on in the second half, going eight-for-eight from three point range. The Blue Devils had five players score in double figures.

SU was led by a career-high 26 points from Maliq Brown. Syracuse drops to 10-4 on the season (1-2 in the ACC).

Syracuse is back in action on January 10th, when they hosts Boston College at the JMA Wireless Dome.

