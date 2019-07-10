Penfield Little League Player Gets Night of His Life

Daniel Hilficker lived a night he would remember for a lifetime.

The Penfield Little League player got to be on the field for the Home Run Derby Monday night in Cleveland.

Hilficker was one of eight representatives selected worldwide to attend the event.

“I would be excited if (anyone) from Rochester got it and it was just really cool for me to be on the field,” said Hilficker.

He was chosen to represent the Mid-Atlantic Little League Region, which is the region for Rochester teams.

Daniel’s father Doug was overwhelmed by the opportunity for his son.

“(I was) in disbelief, a once in a lifetime opportunity for him and a memory he will never forget,” said Doug.

Daniel Hilficker was paired with Mets first basemen and event winner Pete Alonso.

Hilficker described Alonso as extremely nice. However, his favorite part was getting a close up view to all the home runs and all the players.

“We were just really excited to be on the field with all of them there and just getting the good pictures and selfies with them,” said Hilficker.

When school rolls back around, those pictures will be a great addition to Hilficker’s “What I Did Over The Summer” book report.