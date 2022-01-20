Sponsored content: Test

Hey Team

Don’t forget to start thinking about spring cleaning! while you do, please enjoy this weeks 2nd PKG

A lot of people during covid are choosing road trips, before climbing into a metal tube with snacks and pillows in it. So Mike took the family out on a road trip and had the luxury of testing a 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer in the wild.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer





News:2:00

Anchor lead: Well, during the pandemic, Americans have preferred driving over flying, and what better way to hit the road than in a new luxury SUV? Our auto expert Mike Caudill has the whole story.





Text designed for your Website to enhance your google search:





2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer America’s new road trip vehicle.

Many people nowadays are choosing road trips before climbing into a metal tube with snacks and pillows in it. Also known as commercial airplanes. I took the family out on a road trip, and we had the luxury of testing this 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. The rightful king of the SUVs returns to reclaim his kingdom. Let’s start with the inside. This car was built for comfort and to spend time in. Which we did to the fullest. Is one of America’s newest road trip vehicles. This is all about luxury. My family and I just spent a week taking this car through the paces, through the teenage gauntlet. These things we loved the most. Wagoneer is the upscale luxury brand for jeeps, the Wagoneer has a few different trim levels, the Grand Wagoneer being the highest and of course most luxurious. As soon as you step in, Jeep needs you to acknowledge its capabilities of luxury and tech. Things that are going to allow it to compete with the other big names of SUV luxury like the Cadillac Escalade. This car has three rows of leather seats, has a wood grain interior, and an incredible Mcintosh stereo system that keeps the in-car concerts going! How many cars can you say, treat you as well as this? The Jeep Grand Wagoneer comes equipped with heated seats but also seat massagers. No upselling here! The kids in the second row had plenty of room to stretch and set up whatever gear they wanted. I am six foot three, and I had plenty of room in the middle row. So much, that I could recline without interfering with the 3rd-row passengers. The center console has climate control and plenty of charging stations for the abundance of electronics our family produces. I wouldn’t worry about screen space as it has the equivalent of a 75-inch tv throughout the car. The base model is about $70,000, ours today was closer to $101,000

GREAT STORIES THAT CAN STILL AIR

2022 MINI VISION CONCEPT

News 2:25

Anchor lead: Mini are showing off this new concept vehicle. This is the Vision Urbanaught. It’s the next generation of one of their vision vehicles.

Text designed for your Website to enhance your google search:





Is this a moving disco ball? Trippy caterpillar? Mini’s new concept? The answer is Yes.

The next-generation Mini Vision acts like a Mini and a moving glitter stick. What a fun car. Part automobile, all lounge club. Moving bed with duvet cover. Nap on wheels. In motion safe space. Small minivan which had a run-in with a millennial. Ok, I’m done.

The car’s front opens up like a hermetically sealed hatch, rising up. Allowing a sneak peek into the extremely tricked out inside. Big open modern lines complement the aesthetic that Mini shows off in LA.

The single door on the side opens to show the depth of the design team fully.

The Vision concept has three different modes:

Chill: As it implies, the bed folds out.Turns itself into a place of relaxation and tranquil peace. Unable to drive in this mode, you’re encouraged to recharge your body’s battery.

Wonderlust: “Not all who wander are lost” – this mode tightens up on the fun but allows you to take the moving party further down the road. The steering wheel unfolds out, the seat turns around properly, and you are set for destination FUN.

Vibe: – aka “Party central” Set the music that syncs up to the wheels on the outside, adding to the overall fun and unique time. A round screen in the middle of the table allows for a fun viewing screen and a way to set up the music to keep the fun going.

This is a multi-use piece of machinery. You can utilize this vehicle in so many ways. Taking you and a group of friends to the beach, creating a space for you to rest, so that you can open up the party shop and host the best time on wheels since the original limousine.

Now, if only Mini would call this the MINI-van, they have been handed such a gift!

2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

News 1:46

Anchor lead: Well, lots of electric vehicles were debuted last week at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, including the new electric Silverado, but what about consumers who aren’t ready for electrification? Our Auto Expert Mike Caudill takes a look at another Silverado here.

NEW 2022 MERCEDES AMG SL // NOW WITH AWD





News 2:26

Feature 5:14

Anchor Lead:Mercedes has a new sports car. But this sports car has 70 years of heritage to live up to. Our Auto Expert Nik Miles heads to L.A. to see if a Star is Born.

Text Designed for your Website to enhance your Google Search:







In the past, all Mercedes-AMG SL vehicles started as everyday S.L. cars; they went to the AMG factory, where they have been upgraded to become part of the iconic AMG family. After 70 years, this is the first time the SL AMG was developed from the ground up as an AMG. It is not the only first for this most iconic of sports cars. it is the first time that the Mercedes AMG puts its power down on the road with all-wheel drive

The firsts with the new Mercedes AMG SL keep coming. Rear-axle steering makes bobbing and weaving at top speed feel more like a flyweight boxer. With an estimated 577 HP and 0-60 mph of 3.5 seconds, the Mercedes AMG SL comes in two flavors: SL 55 and SL 63. So naturally, the SL 63 is the most powerful, and at that point, you might as well indulge all the way.

There is more good news for this generation of AMG SL. First, the soft top is back. Although the myth says it is always sunny in California when we tested it, we got a few specks of rain and some cooler weather, and because the sun only shines on TV, Mercedes thought of everything.

The exterior design of the new Mercedes AMG SL carries forward the iconic look of the brand but on a new path. Every SL before it has carved out a new look for itself. As has this S.L. With a more robust look from the bulges in the long hood, it has more room to become functional as an everyday driver.

The SL, which stands for “super light,” is even more fitting for this generation of the icon. Even though it has grown in size, it is even more nimble than in the past. Not shaped to force itself to high speeds but to maneuver through the air with masterfully shaped aerodynamically designed body structures that came from extensive wind tunnel testing.

It feels like jumping forward 70 years when you get in the cockpit of the AMG SL. It’s so modern, and everything tech is centered around the Mercedes MBUX system. Aeronautics was used in the design inspiration. Especially for those responsible for the interior with all elements drawing the eye back to the 11.9-inch screen placed in the cockpit center.

Everyone else’s eyes will be looking at the body and then at the attractive person driving this AMG SL.

Electric Cars of the Future

News

Feature

Anchor Lead: At least 15 Significant vehicles made it to the floor of CES last week in Las Vegas. Some were quietly revealed, and some were shown with lots of fanfares.

Our Auto Expert Nik Miles hung around the show to catch some of the significant but unnoticed electric cars of the future from CES.

Text Designed for your Website to enhance your Google Search:

ELECTRIC CARS FROM THE FUTURE WERE THEJETSON’SS, RIGHT?

Companies sometimes like to put the proverbial cart before the horse and talk about coming vehicles but don’t ever seem to arrive. The consumer electronics show in Las Vegas has seen everything from cars that fly to changing color. We all saw the BMW that changed color at this year’s show. BMW does have a reputation for building what they show; they already have paint on cars that self-heal themselves when damaged.

BMW also introduced a vehicle that is coming to market. Before their electric SUV, the iX ever sells the first model in us, they have announced a new performance variant, the iX M60, that will have 611 horsepower and do 0-60 in just 3.6 seconds. It can charge up to 80% in 35 mins of fast charging and will be here as fast as June.

A heritage brand, Chrysler’s new CEO, which is very aptly named Christine Feuell, has said the brand will be all-electric by 2028 and will have 4-6 new vehicles coming. We had the pleasure of speaking with Christine about the focus of Chrysler and their integration of electric cars and models.” We want to make the drivers and passengers experience both Comfortable and engaging with purposeful technology that makes their mobility experience top-notch.”

Although the Chevy Silverado took most of the show spotlight at CES, one of the vehicles seen but got very little attention was the new Chevy Equinox E.V. and the Blazer EV. Mark my words. These will get built and are real. They will also be huge sellers; they will also be affordable for you and me. The Equinox could come as early as the fall of 2023; all we get to see for now are Equinox E.V. pictures. The MSRP of Equinox is estimated to be around $30,000 and an after-tax incentive that could put the price into the teens. I like the sound of that!

Sony continues to innovate and is getting into the car game with the Sony Vision-S SUV. They look like they know what they are doing. Seating for 4 or 7 passengers, It will have a pair of 268 horsepower engines. If it only came with a PlayStation 5.

Vin-fast, the Vietnamese noodle company that is exploding onto the U.S. scene with cars, showed off three more vehicles at CES that we are confident will come to life in the future. This company is making all the right moves to enter business the right way in America and be a big deal! The VF-5, VF-6, and VF-7 have all been shown, with the company saying they still intend to build a factory here and start selling cars within a year!

The auto industry has been through significant changes in the last 24 months, but it looks like we have just started!

2022 ARCIMOTO FUV

News 2:24

Feature, (Designed for your Website as a Feature) 5:33

Anchor Lead: How about an Electric Ride that costs under $18,000, Does 100 miles on a single charge, and goes seventy-five miles an hour. Our auto Expert Nik Miles took his Chocolate Lab Sam for a ride in this new made-in-the-Oregon electric vehicle that does all that!

Text (Designed for Google Analytics Search Engines on your websites)

ARCIMOTO – TOO MUCH FUN ON THREE WHEELS

Many of us are familiar with electric car companies like Tesla, Fisker, Lucid, Rivian, or even Karma Motors, but have you heard of a company called Arcimoto? I test drove their FUV. It is a fun alternative to expensive $50,000 plus cars and SUVs.

It may not be suitable for the whole family for transportation, but it is ideally suited for urban living for two people or delivery drivers. The FUV is also designed for emergency response for paramedics and law enforcement.

When you look at the design of this FUV it reminds me a little bit of a microlite or small helicopter. The design mimics a pilot or race car driver’s cockpit. One plus one seating allows for some of the most spectacular views. No windows on either side afford the riders the ability to exit on the left or right. The windshield is a single blade mechanism that was never an issue. The roof is covered in plastic, giving you the sunroof look being see-through. Having the lights positioned the way they are, looks just like a motorcycle. Having the passenger behind the driver really adds to the efficiency of the ride and the cool aesthetic.

If it only had a blade up top, you could fly. There are several other models, one designed for delivery that gives you extra room for merchandise, a Roadster for when you need to tackle rough terrain and environments in a hurry.

These may not have a steering wheel, but it does have a responsive motorcycle-like handle and throttle. They come with seat warmers for the front and back, including handlebar warmers. Available upgrades for cell phone holders, navigation, and music via Bluetooth.

A dual electric motor will get you where you need to go with 75 horsepower and up to 100miles of range in the city on one charge. Arcimoto is having trouble keeping up with orders despite the starting price being just under $18,000. Whether you need it to do your delivery’s in, scale some rough terrain quickly, or use it in an emergency. This multipurpose three-wheeler is much more than fun.

2022 BMW ALPINA B8

NEWS (2:18)

FEATURE: DESIGNED FOR YOUR WEBSITE (5:03)

ANCHOR LEAD: YOUR CHANCE OF SEEING A BMW ALPINA B8 ON THE ROAD IN ONE IN AROUND 1.5 MILLION TO ONE. OUR AUTO EXPERT NIK MILES WAS LUCKY ENOUGH TO NOT ONLY GET TO SEE ONE, BUT HE GOT ONE FOR THE DAY IN PALM SPRINGS AND FOUND OUT WHY THIS IS ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT-AFTER CARS IN THE WORLD.

TEXT DESIGNED TO HELP PROMOTE GOOGLE SEARCH ON YOUR WEBSITE WITH 250-500 WORDS OPTIMIZED FOR SEO

ALPINA B8 THE CROWN JEWEL // BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe

BMW is one of the most iconic and recognizable car brands globally. However, they are more than a brand; they are ambassadors to a particular lifestyle and royal level expectations. The Alpina is an aftermarket package that manages to amplifyBMW’ss already high standard of luxury and performance and takes it to the next level. They work very intimately with BMW, and the result is magnificent.

The BMW 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe combines the highest performance and comfort. Remember when you went to the dealership and dreamed about the car you would want if you had enough money? Well, you still don’t have enough money. But someone did build the car you were thinking of.

The 4.4-liter V8 engine with bi-turbo charging gifts you a total of 621 horsepower. Not ponies, horses. Conducting the engine symphony is an 8-speed automatic, which allows you full power but at a comfortable, even shifting pace.

You have a better chance of being hit by lightning than you do seeing one of these cars. Reserved for the ultra-rich and important, aka not us. But if you do find yourself lucky enough to see one for some reason. Let alone drive one. It would help if you acted cool. It’s not going to be yours to buy, so remember what mom told us” “Return what isn’t yours in better shape than you got it in” – good luck with that, but the sentiment holds. I wouldn’t want to take this car for more than a quarter-mile. Ok, I would, but I wouldn’t want to be liable. This is profoundly moving artwork.

We wish you the best of luck trying to find one, and if you do. Bring at least 139,900 dollars with you.

VEHICLES THAT CAN POWER YOUR HOME IN A BLACKOUT

NEWS 2:24

FEATURE DESIGNED FOR YOUR WEBSITE 3:23

ANCHOR LEAD : ENVIRONMENTAL CHANGES AND SHIFTING WEATHER PATTERNS HAVE CAUSED SOME UNEXPECTED WEATHER CONDITIONS OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS. A GROWING TREND WITH CAR BUYERS IS VEHICLES THAT CAN POWER YOUR HOME IF YOU LOSE ELECTRICITY FROM BLACKOUTS. NIK MILES, OUR AUTO EXPERT, LOOKS AT THOSE VEHICLES YOU CAN BUY NOW AND ONES COMING THAT COULD KEEP YOUR LIGHTS ON WHEN THE POWER COMPANYCAN’TT.

2022SUBARU WRX

News 2:24

Feature (designed for your Website) 6:32

Anchor Lead: Looking for something more compelling than an everyday SUV or a truck for your family. The most incredible performance car designed for young families just got a makeover, and our auto expert Nik Miles shows us what the “”Cool Kid”” are driving this holiday season!

WEB-TEXT

2022 SUBARU WRX

FAMILY READY-RALLY TESTED

There are great sports cars on this big giant rock we call earth. Many of them are highly creative, amazingly fast, and well known. Most of them have aggressive and edgy body styles and looks. The WRX could be overlooked when compared to other sports cars, as it doesn’t quite have the typical sports car look. It does, however, have something more memorable.

The all-new 2022 Subaru WRX is here. They went ahead and dropped on us the most advanced features, design, and performance in the almost 20-year history it has with us. Within those 20 years of generation-defining popularity, we get the best of what the car has to offer.

One word can typically describe the WRX. Cornering. This can do that better than any car on the market.

However, WRX’ss new 2.4-liter turbocharged Subaru boxer engine, which throws you down the road behind 271 very quick horses. You can corner even quicker and safer. Available 6 speed manual or you get the new automatic transmission.

The interior is catered to the sporty aesthetic of the car, with red stitching and carbon fiber everything—newly added available hi-def big giant tablet-style 11.”” screen, which has the Subaru specific Starlink system. Sounds impressive, doesn’t it? On the big tablet size screen, you can split the screen up for different uses and placeholders for information about the performance of your car and all the important audio options. For me, it was being able to customize the stereo setting for the concerts I have in my cars.

The new WRX GT offers a first-ever for the WRX, new electronically controlled dampers that can tailor the performance to the driver’s preferences with comfort, normal, and sport settings (we never took it out of sport). The suspension comes already tweaked to sport mode, so as soon as you start it, you are track-ready. Or ready to run errands quickly.

With all the different drive settings, you can have up to 430 different configuration options. The features don’t stop; for the first time, the WRX was built on the Subaru global platform. This offers increased safety, improved dynamics, and huge reductions in noise.

This all-new WRX starts at $28,920

2022 Ionic 5

News 2:24

Feature (Designed for your Website) 8:20

Anchor Lead: Hyundai Launched a New All-electric vehicle Line called IONIQ with their first model called the IONIC 5; they have been talking to customers about what they look for in electric vehicles. Our Auto Expert, Nik Miles, has been checking out some of the results of their research.

Text For Website

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the most exciting electric car coming out. Hyundai’s new sub-brand of the car is an all-new all-electric compact crossover, with hyper-advanced technology, futuristic styling, and a beautiful ahead of its time interior.

Warning. Extreme happiness ahead.

When you decide to purchase this car (because you will), you are able to take advantage of 2 YEARS OF FREE ELECTRIC CHARGING with Electrify America. It doesn’t stop, and you also get a home charger and a Solar power station. With all this power comes great responsibility. What can we do with all this power? You can power your house and power your campground.

The Sub Brand Ioniq is going to be everywhere, and the Ionic 5 kicks the sub-brand off. You must respect the 800 volts that come with it—insanely quick charging time. And if you are one of the ones who have jumped feet first into the Electric takeover and have a level 2 charger. You can get about 60 miles in 5 minutes. It still is an impressively quick charge time and gives you a range of up to 303 miles. Getting there will be quick and easy with the available 320hp.

What else does this car do? Well, I am so glad you asked. Available rear or all-wheel drive with an eco-friendly interior that flexes the most current technology and from the future tech-overflowing dashboard. It looks like it’s from 2078 and is very engaging to interact with and customize.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5, the official car of Spider-Man no way home, starts at only $40,925

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz (compact Pickup Trucks)

News 2:24

Feature (Designed for your Website) 8:20

Anchor Lead: Hyundai Launched a New All-electric vehicle Line called IONIQ with their first model called the IONIC 5; they have been talking to customers about what they look for in electric vehicles. Our Auto Expert, Nik Miles, has been checking out some of the results of their research.

Text For Website

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the most exciting electric car coming out. Hyundai’s new sub-brand of the car is an all-new all-electric compact crossover, with hyper-advanced technology, futuristic styling, and a beautiful ahead of its time interior.

Warning. Extreme happiness ahead.

When you decide to purchase this car (because you will), you are able to take advantage of 2 YEARS OF FREE ELECTRIC CHARGING with Electrify America. It doesn’t stop; you also get a home charger and a Solar power station. With all this power comes great responsibility. What can we do with all this power? You can power your house and power your campground.

The Sub Brand Ioniq is going to be everywhere, and the Ionic 5 kicks the sub-brand off. You must respect the 800 volts that come with it—insanely quick charging time. And if you are one of the ones who have jumped feet first into the Electric takeover and have a level 2 charger. You can get about 60 miles in 5 minutes. It still is an impressively quick charge time and gives you a range of up to 303 miles. Getting there will be quick and easy with the available 320hp.

What else does this car do? Well, I am so glad you asked. Available rear or all-wheel drive with an eco-friendly interior that flexes the most current technology and from the future tech-overflowing dashboard. It looks like it’s from 2078 and is very engaging to interact with and customize.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5, the official car of Spider-Man no way home, starts at only $40,925

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz (compact Pickup Trucks)

News 1:45

Anchor Lead: Compact trucks proved to be one of the hottest new vehicles of 2021, but what should consumers know about them? Our Auto Expert Mike Caudill has all the details.

BEST CARS FOR YOUR DOGS 2021 EDITION

News 2:21

Feature (Designed as a web feature) 5:05

Anchor Lead: Our Auto Expert Nik Miles is a proud Dog Dad to five four-legged friends. So apart from being an automotive expert, he knows a thing or two about dogs and food bills, I am sure. Nik has spent the last year researching the best cars for dog owners, and this is what he found:

Text For Website

BEST CARS FOR YOUR DOG 2021 EDITION

You need to consider so many things when buying a car, not only for yourself but also for your family members, including the four-legged furry ones.

We started with the height, using the all-new 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan. We measured the back end at 28 inches high. The size and ease were excellent for our hairy kids. This is important for both of you, as it is challenging work for the dog to always jump in and out of the back. It wears the hips down and can worsen things like hip dysplasia and arthritis. When they are unable to jump up, you will have to put on your hero cape and rescue them to the back seat.

When you get ready to head out on a family outing or vacation, a long road trip, you need to make sure you have enough room. The Volkswagen Tiguan, after setting the seats down, gives sixty-five cubic feet of available room for the dogs. More than enough for my trio of fluff.

Another excellent car for ensuring our loved ones is safe is the 2022 Subaru outback wilderness. The sporty Subaru is low to the ground, has rubber floor mats, and is covered in Startex material. Making it extremely easy to wipe down and clean up

We are going in the right direction, but there are still more ways to keep our pets safe. For example, my Gunner Kennel crate fits perfectly in the back of my Ford Bronco Sport. It ensures the safety of more than just your pet.

Keep it physically in the back of the car. If you were to get into an accident, keeping the animal in the crate will save it from running all over, potentially entering traffic, and being hurt. Also, this will keep emergency personnel safe from your pet, which is very likely scared and on edge. It will also make it easier for the EMTs to obtain the pet and extract it from the car in one easy package.

A ten-pound object crashing at 30 miles per hour is enough to produce a little over 300lbs of force. Now reimagine that at 80 to 100lbs, at even faster. The results would be devastating and tragic. The dog would now become a projectile and potentially injure everyone in the car.

Keeping our four-legged friends in the back of the car in the kennel will keep everyone in the car much more comfortable and safer.

Another vehicle that would be able to safely carry a crate would be the 2022 Ford F-150. Easily foldable seats ensure enough room to secure the kennel. Make sure to look for the ability to have cargo tie-downs. If you do let them out of the kennel, make sure to lock the rear windows, so they do not accidentally step on the button and let the window down. Tinted windows are always a good idea, because not only do you look fabulous. But it can help keep the cabin excellent for our friends in the summer.

When you are finally ready to take the step of buying a car, take your animal and kennel with you. Measure the back seat space and area with the seats down. Investigate if it will be easy for your animal to jump up in the back. Since the kennel is such a massive part of your animal’s safety and comfort, it makes sense to bring with you the exact item that they will be in. You do not want to make the mistake of measuring the crate but not taking the handle into consideration. It would get old fast if you had to remove the handles of your kennel every time you wanted to take it in your car.

AUTOCROSS ELECTRIC MINI COOPER SE

News 2:23

Feature (Designed for your Website) 3:23

Anchor Lead: IF YOU THOUGHT ELECTRIC CARS WERE SLOW AND BORING YOU MIGHT BE SURPRIZED, THERE ARE ELECTRIC CARS ON SALE TODAY THAT DO OVER 200 MILES AN HOUR AND MAKE CLOSE TO 2000 HORSEPOWER. OUR AUTO EXPERT NIK MILES HEADS TO PAM SPRINGS TO AUTOCROSS SOME ELECTRIC MINIS.

Text For Website

If you thought electric cars were slow and tedious, you might be surprised; there are electric cars on sale today that do over two hundred miles an hour and make close to 2000 horsepower. Auto expert Nik Miles went to Pam Springs to autocross some electric minis.”” If you have never done an autocross course before in a gas car, it is well worth your time. Quite simply, it is a coned course in a parking lot or curves and turns that takes a skilled driver under 60 seconds to complete, and the person who completes it without knocking over any cones in the lowest time wins” “exclaims Mike Payton, President of Mini USA.”” Mini has strong racing heritage history already; they ended their racing season this year on a high note at the Indianapolis motor speedway with two first-place finishes, so it should be no surprise that auto crossing an electric mini was fun for me”” stated Pat McKenna head of Mini-marketing.

One of the things that make a Mini, so fun to drive is the go-cart live handling. With wheels in each corner, it really is like being a kid again and having incredible maneuverability. Something I miss is driving big SUVs. the electric Mini or the Mini S.E. might even be more fun to drive than the regular Mini

We had a drone up to follow the cars doing autocross, and we went so fast that the automatically follow feature on our drown could not keep up. Being on a course that was not supposed to exceed 30 miles an hour, the drone had its work cut out for it and was ultimately outsmarted. The footage was funny to watch and interesting to film.

Mini has reported that they will go all-electric by the early 2030s, and although electrification brings many new challenges with it that may be difficult to solve when it comes to Mini. They definitely have one thing mastered already. They have fun driving when it is electrified.

GREAT STO

New and Current Electric Vehicle Tax Credits Explained

News 2:19

Feature for your Website 3:50

Anchor Lead: The New” “Build back better Bil”” pending in Congress could potentially revolutionize tax incentives for electric cars. Our Auto Expert Nik Miles is in the Studio Garage to Explain how tax credits work now and how they may work if the bill passes.

Text intended for Google search engines to help your web optimization:

New and Current Electric Vehicle Tax Credits Explained

Are you all about getting the most money back out of your taxes?

Do you care about the environment? Well, 2021 could be the year for you to do both. Currently, all mass-produced battery electric vehicles with very few exceptions are eligible for the $7500 full tax credit in America. Except for those produced by Tesla and General Motors, they have exceeded their cap of 200,000 sold. However, with the ongoing chip crisis, rising prices, and a new bill pending, you may want to wait because if that bill passes, your tax forgiveness may go up to $12,500 in the future. If you can wait until the chip crisis is over, car prices come down, and the new bill passes through all stages of government, you should do so. you will be better off.

Easier said than done, right? It will be significantly easier if everyone except Tesla and General Motors made commercially available electric batteries. Check with an accountant or financial advisor before you make any moves or get your expectations up. Make sure that you are eligible because certain restrictions do apply, and these things change fast. Let’s say this all falls in alignment, then what? The new laws at the federal level would be implemented, following official congressional approval, then the build-back better act and its potential $12,500 electric vehicle credits await claiming. The new criteria are as follows:

-Federal tax credit for electric vehicles jumps from $7,500 to up to $12,500

-Zero-emission vans, SUVs, and trucks with MSRP up to $80,000 qualify

-The total electric vehicle tax credit will be available to individuals reporting adjusted gross incomes of $250,000 or less $500,000 for joint incomes

-Electric vehicles must be made in the U.S. starting in 2027 to qualify for any of the $12,500 credit eliminates tax credit cap after automakers hit 200,000 EVs sold.

Hopefully, this can act as your quick go-to guide when you get ready to claim your federal tax credits for purchasing an electric vehicle.

Best New Cars of 2021

News 2:05

Feature for your Website 3:14

ANCHOR LEAD: WHEN IT COMES TO 2021, COVID, THE CHIP SHORTAGE, AND A TIRE SHORTAGE HAVE ALL MADE CAR SALES CHALLENGING IN 2021. BUT IT HAS BEEN A BUMPER YEAR FOR EXCITING NEW VEHICLES COMING TO MARKET. OUR AUTO EXPERTS NIK MILES AND MIKE CAUDILL LOOK AT SOME OF THE BEST.

Text intended for Google search engines to help your web optimization:

2021 was an iconic year of new models introduced into the United States, so what were the best new models this year?

As electric vehicles become more common, we have seen an explosion of even more electrics this year, and they are incredible. So many cars joined in on the electrified lifestyle, we have a few vehicles to mention. Let’s go.

The first mass-produced electric pickup to hit the streets is the Rivian RT1, and critics all call it unique (us included). It’s the leader of the pickups, but competition will soon be following. Don’t get too comfortable, Rivian.

Volkswagen came out with their iD.4 in both a two-wheel drive and an all-wheel-drive option. Consumers get the luxury of 3 years of free electricity with the vehicle.

Ford doubled down with the performance version of the Mach-E Mustang electric SUV, the G.T. I could not resist the urge to buy this one after Ford reported it went 0-60 in 3.5 seconds and had hands-free driving. Absolutely nothing could go wrong with that combo.

Ford continues their unbelievable year with another win for the books. Despite being the smallest truck in the lineup, the Maverick has quadrupled its weight in value. gas or hybrid, two-wheel drive, or all-wheel drive this value machine starts under $20,000. and the hybrid gets up to 40 miles a gallon

The Ford Bronco has to be one of the most anticipated cars of 2021. Ford has teased it for years, and it is finally here. I ordered mine the day it was announced, and it lives up to the promise of the iconic vehicle that America fell in love with

Genesis is one of my favorite car companies because they are shaking up the auto industry. The GV70 would make a perfect car for James Bond. From tech to performance, it has it all. unofficial winner of my own personal” “most impressed award””

When it comes to performance Genesis upgraded the G70 sedan with a new driving mode, a touch more horsepower, refreshed exterior and interior to make this sports sedan hard to beat. it is one of my favorites in the world

A new challenger appeared this year, the young manufacturer Lucid hit the road with the award-winning motor trend car of the year. This electric-powered art piece starts at just under $78,000, this car is respected for its 410 miles of range and insane horsepower.

When it comes to trucks, Hyundai hit it out of the park with the beautiful Santa Cruz. However, they don’t want you to call it a truck. It’s an adventure vehicle for the weekend warrior. Hyundai’s new Ioniq 5 will get 60 miles of range in just 5 mins of level 2 charging.

When Audi gets it right, they are hard to beat. The all-new S3 is the best canyon carver they have ever made. The drive, the look, and the sound are exquisite. Their sister company Volkswagen did the same with the golf GTI and R. This is now one of the best value performance cars on the planet and a great addition to the best that 2021 has to offer

If someone gave you a blank check, which of the above cars are you driving home in? let us know!

WORLD EXCLUSIVE BMW XM

News 2:31

Feature for your Website 3:31

Anchor Lead: Next Year BMW will celebrate 50 years of the M car, and in preparation, Our Auto Expert Nik Miles got a World Exclusive to look at a new SUV concept before any other journalist. This SUV is what the future of supercars from BMW will look like; It’s a 750 Horsepower plug-in hybrid SUV.

Text intended for Google search engines to help your web optimization:

The BMW Concept X.M. looks to be the most powerful M car ever to go into series production, which is set to begin at the end of 2022. Electrification underpins an extraordinary driving experience that allows the driver to both glide along in near silence and enjoy the road.

Celebrating the 50th year of the M model, they give us the concept BMW XM which will only be available as a hybrid.

The BMW concept X.M. provides us with a preview of the all-new front-end design that will be the standard for the future of these high-end luxury-class models. BMW does it again with an immediately noticeable, highly progressive, and unique take on the BMW X model design. New aggressive angles on the kidney-shaped pods prove to make this a head-turner as it demands to be seen down the road.

The first pure M model since the legendary BMW M1 – the approach here was high performance and extroverted luxury. When you first climb in, you can see the interpretation of the M model in the cockpit design. Hard lines along with the instrument panel and center console remind you that this is a high-performance car waiting to see the right side of the speed gauge.

As soon as you step out of the cockpit you are reassigned to your new seats, which cradle you in the finest materials this earth has produced. Surrounded by carbon fiber, leather, powerful geometry and bold trim elements provide clear visual separation of the rest of the car.

BMW is saying goodbye to the ““”” line up of its fleet to make room for this powerhouse, and its upcoming family members. This will be the first of an all-new line of electrified cars from BMW.

LAST CALL FOR THESE CARS

News 2:23

Anchor Lead: Automakers have a list of cars that will not be returning to production next year. Our Auto Experts Nik Miles and Mike Caudill look at the Vehicles that will not be coming back as 2022 models

Text intended for Google search engines to help your web optimization: The end of the year wind down has begun, and with that, we have to get ready to say goodbye to long-time friends. The automotive world is changing and with that change comes time to clean up. Today we look at some brands that we will say goodbye to in 2022.

Starting out we have a huge name, Toyota will be discontinuing the world-famous, internationally known Land Cruiser. The decline in sales and increase in price was a combination that this long-time household name couldn’t recover from. Who knows, this is too big of a brand to let go forever. Hopefully, this is a car that can be looked at again in a few years.

BMW is also saying goodbye to a few of their cars, as they are jumping with confidence into the electric pool. The BMW i3 is being let go. Its small range of 150 miles and overall lackluster performance, coupled with much more ambitious and capable cars in BMW’s lineup made for an easy cut.

Volvo has been put in the unfortunate position to also trim its lineup. They have chosen the wagon’s V60 and V90 to stop production. They, unfortunately, got caught up in the weird” “is it a wagon or is it a crossover”” debacle. They were just raising them up a few inches and calling them a crossover. This will make a more streamlined selection.

We are sad to see Hyundai is letting go of the Veloster. The funky three-door sports coupe will be gone, but the performance Veloster N will remain since it was the only one that had sales numbers to talk about. It will live to fight another day.

The next car was hard to type out, as the Volkswagen Golf is now gone. Its soul will live on in the form of the GTI and R series. The performance versions of the Golf were popular but not the base model. It received no love whatsoever.

This Manufacturer is cutting the most. Mazda is breaking up with the Mazda6, CX3 and the CX30 are all leaving due to poor sales. It was also the victim of the crossover curse. Mazda will be fine and will recover. They have big things on the horizon.

Finally, the last car to leave us and block us from all social media will be the Polestar. This company is not only stopping the manufacturing of its cars. It’ss shutting down and re-emerging as an Electric only car company. Talk about a glow-up. Which cars are you sad to see leave in 2021?

THE REAL DIFFERENCE BETWEEN 2 AND 3 ROW SUV JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE AND GRAND CHEROKEE L

News 2:20

Features Story for your Website 4:00

Anchor Lead: IF YOU ARE LOOKING TO BUY A TWO ROW OR THREE-ROW SUV THIS YEAR YOU MAY BE EXTREMELY SURPRISED IN SOME OF THE DIFFERENCE IN SPACE. OUR AUTO EXPERT NIK MILES HEADS TO MOAB UTH TO LOOK AT THE NEW 2 ROW JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE.

Text for your Website: Seventy-five percent of full-sized SUV sales in America are three-row, and 25% are two-row SUVs. Americans have made it quite clear what they prefer. But many are still confused about which is right for them. The apparent difference is the one will carry up to eight passengers, and the smaller one will carry up to five. But what are the other differences between the two? Jeep’s new Grand Cherokee, the most awarded SUV ever, starts at $37,390, and the Grand Cherokee L, the three-row, starts around

$39,320. A difference of $1,390. Those prices vary greatly when you jump up to top trim levels when vehicles start at around $60,000 for a Jeep Grand Cherokee two-row and $63,000 for a Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Alternatively, Volkswagen has the option to increase from a 2nd row to a 3rd row when you make the jump from the two-row Atlas Sport to the grown-up full-size Atlas SUV. The luxury of having a whole other row, for only $700 or as little as 3 car payments seems worth the money.

That $700 gets you a little more than you expected. The Atlas Cross sport has a total, behind the first-row cargo space of over 77 cubic feet vs the Atlas which gets you over 96 cubic feet from behind the 1st row. So another row, and an additional 20 cubic feet. Seems practical.

Starting at $33,475 you can be the proud owner of the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas, oh you wanted the 3rd row? that will run a reasonable $33,475. The Cross sport won’t even begin being an option unless you are ready to start talking at $33,970. These can be built up with plenty of 3rd party and manufacturer upgrades

Volkswagen wins in the Cargo space category, with the Atlas providing 96 cubic feet of cargo with all seats down whereas the Jeep Grand Cherokee L is over 84 cubic feet. Leaving the car as-is and the 3rd row up the Atlas affords over 20 cubic feet and the Cherokee L with just slightly over 17 cubic feet.

Volkswagen wins again with the Atlas cross-sport cargo capacity, with over 77 cubic feet behind the first row, and over 40 behind the second row. Jeep Grand Cherokee coming in at just a bit over 70 cubic feet behind the first row and 37 cubic feet behind the 2nd row.

To put this in perspective, in the Atlas you could store just about four more carry-on in the back vs the Grand Cherokee L and the Cross sport gives you two more carry-on’s comfortably in comparison to the Grand Cherokee.

The verdict is in! We know which car we would pick. Which would work better for you or your family? tell us below!

Many Thanks,

Nik Miles

Part of the Micanichol Media Group

WHERE 2 MILLION AMERICANS GET THEIR AUTOMOTIVE INFORMATION DAILY

200 TV STATION – FOX SPORTS – 1143 RADIO STATIONS – OURAUTOEXPERT.COM – TESTMILES.COM

TWITTER – FACEBOOK – INSTAGRAM – YOUTUBE – VIMEO

Jack Studios – 6814 SE Jack Street, Portland, Oregon 97222 – 503-343-4841

CAUTION: This message was sent from outside the Nexstar organization. Please do not click links or open attachments unless you recognize the sender.