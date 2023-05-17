SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Two residents were treated after a fire at a building on Main Street in Spencerport Wednesday.

News 8 staff arrived on scene at around 4:30 p.m. Spencerport Fire Deputy Chief Tom Clark says the Spencerport Fire Department responded to a two-story building on Main Street. The building has businesses on the bottom story, and apartments on the top.

Upon their arrival, the Spencerport Fire Department said fire and smoke were coming from the building. One resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Another resident was treated, and then released.

The businesses suffered water and smoke damage and must wait approval from the building’s inspector before they can re-open, according to the Spencerport Fire Deputy Chief.

Spencerport, Greece, Chili and Gates fire crews responded to the scene. The Monroe County Fire Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire.