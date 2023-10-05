ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several third-prize-winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were bought throughout New York — including two in Monroe and Wayne County.

One of the tickets was sold at the Tops Friendly Markets location on Slayton Avenue in Spencerport. In Wayne County, a Fastrac location on Whiskey Hill Road in Wolcott also sold a $50k third-prize ticket.

These are just two of 10 third-prize winning Powerball tickets that were won. The remaining tickets were sold in the following locations:

Bronx View Deli & Grocery Inc. in the Bronx.

Tops Friendly Markets in Elmira.

Airport Mobil in Latham.

New Generation Pharmacy in Manhattan.

Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh.

7-11 in Niagara Falls

Richmond Fruit Inc. in Staten Island.

Gajanand Convenience in Whitestone.



This comes after last night’s Powerball drawing drew no winners, which led to the jackpot going up to $1.4 billion. The current jackpot is up for grabs at next week’s drawing this Saturday.