ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several third-prize-winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were bought throughout New York — including two in Monroe and Wayne County.
One of the tickets was sold at the Tops Friendly Markets location on Slayton Avenue in Spencerport. In Wayne County, a Fastrac location on Whiskey Hill Road in Wolcott also sold a $50k third-prize ticket.
These are just two of 10 third-prize winning Powerball tickets that were won. The remaining tickets were sold in the following locations:
- Bronx View Deli & Grocery Inc. in the Bronx.
- Tops Friendly Markets in Elmira.
- Airport Mobil in Latham.
- New Generation Pharmacy in Manhattan.
- Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh.
- 7-11 in Niagara Falls
- Richmond Fruit Inc. in Staten Island.
- Gajanand Convenience in Whitestone.
This comes after last night’s Powerball drawing drew no winners, which led to the jackpot going up to $1.4 billion. The current jackpot is up for grabs at next week’s drawing this Saturday.