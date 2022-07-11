SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A Spencerport man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old girl, prosecutors announced Monday.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Dale Trimmer of Spencerport will serve 121 months in prison and 10 years supervised release for child pornography charges.

Investigators suspected Trimmer of using a chat application in December 2020 to communicate with minors online. One of the people who he believed was a 13-year-old was actually an undercover law enforcement officer. Police say despite being informed the person was a teen, Trimmer continued to engage in sexually explicit conversations with the child who he asked to have sex with him.

The 47-year-old also attempted to conduct a live video chat with the child and sent the child a sexually explicit video of himself, according to officials.

Following the investigation, Trimmer was taken into custody by police in February 2021.

Authorities later learned that he was convicted and sentenced to serve six months in the Monroe County Jail followed by five years’ probation. Trimmer subsequently violated probation terms and was re-sentenced to serve one to three years in prison. During that case, police confirmed he engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with a person he believed was a 14-year-old female but was actually an undercover Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigator.

During those chats, Trimmer told the undercover investigator that he previously had sex with at least two minors in previous instances and that he wanted to meet the minor for sex.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Investigation Child Exploitation Task Force.