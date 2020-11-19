Spencerport lift bridge to open to traffic Friday

The Spencerport lift bridge in construction in January of 2020. The repairs are on schedule and expected to be completed in November. (News 8 Photo/JAMES GILBERT)

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – The lift bridge in Spencerport will be lowered on Thursday and open for traffic on Friday, according to Spencerport Mayor Gary Penders.

Officials said there is still some work to be done over the winter and spring before it’s completed, but it will be ready for use.

“Obviously for our businesses I’m very happy,” Penders said. “It’s coming to a point it’s gonna be reopened because there are some businesses that depended on the drive through and people stopping which was gone during this period, I’m definitely happy for that.”

Sidewalks were also replaced and trees and streetlights were added to the area. Penders said he hopes to have the whole project completed by the spring, when they plan to have a celebration.

JUST IN: Spencerport mayor Gary Penders confirms for @News_8 the lift bridge is being lowered today. It will be open for traffic tomorrow, but there’s still some work to be done. They hope to have it completely finished by spring, when they’ll have a grand opening celebration. — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) November 19, 2020

