ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a violent video from Spencerport that shows an altercation between two classmates.

According to the Spencerport Central School District, a ninth-grade student was seeking out a student from Cosgrove Middle School during dismissal. In the video, the older student approached the younger student and slammed him to the ground.

The student that was slammed to the ground, according to the district, was evaluated by a medical practitioner after the incident occurred and will be providing support for the student.

The school district has shared the video with the Ogden Police Department, which is investigating the incident. The district is also conducting its own investigation in accordance with the school’s code of conduct.

You can read the full statement from Superintendent Swann below:

Dear Spencerport Families:

The safety and well-being of students, staff, and families has been and always will be our first priority. We take very seriously our commitment to always be at our very best in terms of safety and security. It is an obligation to families in the district and the families of our staff members.

This morning, I regrettably share with you that we have obtained video showing a violent incident that took place on our campus yesterday afternoon at Cosgrove Middle School’s dismissal. I appreciate those parents that have reached out to share the video with us and reported this concern.

At this time, we have shared the video with law enforcement officials and will continue to complete our own investigation. Students found to have participated in this incident will be disciplined in accordance with our student code of conduct policy. This kind of behavior is reprehensible. It simply cannot and will not be tolerated.

I am confident that working as a school community, we can preserve an orderly learning environment where students concentrate on learning and teachers concentrate on teaching.

Sincerely,

Kristin Swann

Superintendent of Schools

Follow-up Statement from Spencerport Central School District:

As a follow-up to our email this morning, we appreciate the request for details related to the video taken at Cosgrove yesterday.

We can now confirm that a ninth grade student sought out a Cosgrove student at dismissal. The video is very upsetting to watch with the older student slamming the younger one to the ground. As I have repeatedly said, this behavior will not be tolerated.

We are currently taking the following actions:

· We contacted the Ogden Police Department, and they are investigating this matter.

· Please refer to OPD for any official release of information pertaining to their investigation.

· We are pursuing our own investigation and disciplinary action in accordance with our student code of conduct. During this time, the student is not in school.

It is imperative that we provide as much privacy for the Cosgrove student as possible. Our medical practitioner has physically evaluated our Cosgrove student, and a plan is in place to ensure any additional services or support is provided upon request.

Lastly, we will ensure that any student who would like to talk or obtain support has access to their school’s counseling department.