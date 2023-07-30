ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a rainy Saturday, the Spencerport Canal Days is continuing their annual celebration.

On Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and live entertainment will be offered.

Attendees can also take part in the Car Show at Ferris Goodridge Post 330 at 691 Trimmer Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — with 64 trophies awarded afterwards.

At the Firemen’s Field Stage, performers include:

10:30 a.m. to noon: Greece Jazz Ensemble

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Canal Quartet

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: No Big Deal

The Canaligator Race will make a return this year at 4:30 p.m. Guests can adopt a canaligator for $5 each or purchase 5 for $20. Prizes include Geva Tickets, gift cards from Wegmans, The Clubhouse package, and more. Tickets for the race are on sale until 3 p.m. at information booths.

Shuttle services are available free of charge from Spencerport High School from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shittle also runs to the Car Show.

For a full list of vendors and event details, click here.