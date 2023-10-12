ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local fire department is honoring one of their own by dedicating a portion of State Rt. 259 in Spencerport in his honor.

That stretch of 259 from Lyell Ave. to Nichols Street is now named “Firefighter Robert Fowler Memorial Highway.”

Fowler was killed in 1997 when a tree fell on his car while responding to a fire. His son Tim who was a fire explorer at the time, just 15 years old, was also in the car. Tim was injured but survived.

Robert Fowler is the only line-of-duty death of an active firefighter in the history of the Spencerport Fire Department.

His wife Gail spoke to News 8 after the ceremony Thursday saying she’s blown away by the support for this dedication.

“I am very grateful for the support of everyone,” Gail said. “I have friends, people who taught with both Bob and myself, neighbors, people who work with the Fallen Firefighters Foundation and our golf tournament, people from Spencerport, the fire department here. It just warms my heart to know all of these people care.”

When asked why she thought people reacted to positively to his legacy, Gail said “When you see someone really dedicated to what they do — it inspires you to do the same.”