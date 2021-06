PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Pittsford native Pamela Melroy has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to help lead NASA.

Melroy, who attended Pittsford schools and Bishop Kearney High School, is a former astronaut who piloted two space shuttle missions and commanded a third. All three missions help to build the International Space Station.

Melroy retired from NASA in 2009. The Senate confirmed her as NASA Deputy Administrator Thursday.