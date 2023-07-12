ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday is the the one-year anniversary of the first data images to be released from the James Webb Telescope, and just last week researchers from RIT had a hand in the most recent discovery involving one of the most mysterious and powerful forces in space.

The journey to unlock the secrets of the universe with the James Webb telescope continues with RIT researchers discovering the most distant, active black hole to date. Postdoctoral researcher and an associate professor at RIT Rebecca Larson says that having this technology for a year now has revolutionized how we can look back into the early universe.

“In general, we study galaxies that existed 13 billion years ago, and this source existed over 13.4 billion years ago… and this is starting to for the first time get data to compare to our theoretical understanding of how did black holes form, what had to be the initial thing that collapsed,” says Larson.

But how can we study these galaxies that are so old? It’s because they’re so far away and looking into space is like stepping into a time machine.

Take our sun for example. When we look at it, we see what our sun looked like 8 minutes ago, because that’s how long it took for that light to get here. You can take that same concept and apply it to these black holes. We can see them as they were 13 billion years ago, because it took 13 billion years for that light to reach Earth.

“We don’t have data this early on in the universe to answer these questions and so this is the beginning of what I hope to be a large number of these that we’re finding in our data and learning how to look for them,” says Larson.

Rebecca says the collaboration with other scientists and students has been incredibly rewarding. And the more distant galaxies and black holes we are able to find, the better understanding will have of the origin of the universe.