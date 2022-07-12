ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In order to build a multi-billion dollar telescope, even NASA relies on outside contractors that get the job done.

For L3 Harris, which has offices in Rochester, this meant continuing a partnership with NASA that has been around since the Apollo program used space telescopes to find a landing site for Neil Armstrong.

According to Tom Whitman, over the past 20 years, more than 300 employees worked in Rochester and at NASA facilities to help build the James Webb Space Telescope.

Many of those same employees watched alongside millions around the world Tuesday, as the first images were revealed from the telescope.

The connections to Rochester don’t stop there, either. Dr. Joel Kastner, a professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology in the Chester F. Carlson Center for Imaging Science is already learning from the new images.

“To see an image of a planetary nebula take from space at infrared wavelength things that our eyes can’t see, is extremely exciting to me and is telling me all kinds things I didn’t know,” Kastner said.

Kastner and other RIT faculty will be able to use the James Webb Space Telescope to complete research with their students, he said.

Kastner also said that one of the largest grants allowing non-NASA use of the telescope was awarded to his colleague, Associate Professor Dr. Jeyhan Kartaltepe.

Despite the telescope now residing a million miles away from Earth, it still has a little piece of Rochester with it, even if it’s only in spirit.