ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Apollo missions defined a generation not just in the United States but around the world. In 2022, NASA hopes to bring the wonder of the Apollo days back as they launch a new set of missions, dubbed Artemis, back to the lunar surface.

“This is now the Artemis generation. We were in the Apollo generation. This is a new generation,” said Bill Nelson, the NASA Administrator.

Nelson has high hopes for the future of the Artemis, saying that once astronauts are strapped in and hurtling towards space, people are going to know NASA never went anywhere after the end of the shuttle era.

The first mission is set to be an unmanned orbit of the moon, lasting forty-two days where the team at NASA can perform tests on all the systems, and practice maneuvers.

Known as Artemis I, it will set the stage for the second mission, Artemis II. The second mission will mirror Apollo 8 where astronauts orbited the moon in preparation for future missions landing on the surface of the moon. Lift-off is anticipated to be in May of 2024 for that mission.

Artemis III, if all goes according to plan will see boots on the moon as early as 2025. For some in our local region, the impact and the timing of these missions are personal.

“Personally, for me, it hit me a few months ago that my daughter will be the same age that my mom was during the original moon landing when we go to the moon and actually land there that’s insane that we get that next generation,” said Dan Schneiderman, an employee of the Strasenburgh Planetarium in Rochester.

Truly, as Administrator Nelson said, we are now going to be the Artemis generation.