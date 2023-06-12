ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Science can often feel like an exclusive club, allowed to only those with degrees and doctorates, and at times it can be. But often you can find projects like “Redshift Wrangler”, an effort being led by researchers at RIT to get the public involved in researching the universe.

The project is looking back into the early days of the universe using what’s known as spectral analysis to learn more about the galaxies that formed then. Using different wavelengths of light they can break down how far away the galaxies are, and their different components.

In order to tackle the massive amounts of data they’re looking for citizen scientists, as volunteers on the project are known, to help sort through and identify interesting features in the data. The secondary reason is, as expressed by Sadie Coffin a Ph.D. student at RIT who is working on the project, providing more access to becoming involved in research for scientists at all levels of learning.

“Right now we have an archive of existing spectra that’s the light from galaxies. That’s about 70,000 galaxies all already collected that we want to be able to work through and identify features in their spectra,” said Coffin.

To get involved you can head to the “Redshift Wrangler” website and clicking on the first task. From here anyone, from an accountant to an actual astrophysicist can learn what to look for in the data.

“The ones we’re looking for right now are called spectral lines, emission lines, and absorption lines. So these are features in the light that are brighter and dimmer spots in that spectrum,” said Coffin. “From where those spots occur in the spectra that we actually look at, we can tell how far away the galaxy is.”

Another part of this project is also to train artificial intelligence to aid in sorting through all this data, which in the future can help to speed up the process.

“We’re hoping that maybe when we present all this data to the AI it can actually help us figure out something we over the past, like you know, hundreds of years of multiple people doing research have not been able to look,” said Rohan Pattnaik, another Ph.D. student working on the project.

It’s the perfect activity for a rainy day, studying the furthest reaches of the galaxy and who knows the work you do, might lead to the next big discovery about the universe we live in.

For more on the project, and to get involved as a citizen scientist, head to the “Redshift Wrangler” website