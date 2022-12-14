ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A city built on an asteroid. Tt’s the stuff of science fiction, but according to a “wildly theoretical” study by the University of Rochester, we might be closer than we think (in some ways) to it being possible. The idea was born out of one professor’s interest in the science behind the popular Amazon Prime show “The Expanse”, the question was asked: how can we build a city on an asteroid?

“Many of the materials do exist in one form or another. The biggest difficulty is getting those materials used at the scale that we’re looking for,” said Peter Miklavčič a Ph.D. candidate in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Rochester and one of the brains behind the project.

He sees the asteroids as more than just a potential habitat, but also as a way to travel the stars.

“These asteroids have these predetermined paths that you could go you could spend time in the city and while you’re in that city you’re also traveling to a more distant point in the solar system,” said Miklavčič.

To build the city, a lot needs to happen to the asteroid, including breaking the asteroid up to build something called an O’Neill Cylinder.

“O’Neill cylinders are this idea of having a cylindrical space station that you spin about the cylinders central axis and doing so means that everything along the inner surface of that cylinder is pressed to the outside,” said Miklavčič.

Including the rubble from the asteroid, and also you if you visited the city which would be built on the inside of this structure. The importance of that spin is it helps to create a stronger gravitational force in the city.

“There are a lot of detriments to living in a low gravity environment a lot of damage that it does on the body over time so having gravity in space will help residents’ health significantly,” said Miklavčič.

Despite the risks, when asked if he’d pick up and move to an asteroid, he answered quickly.

“Absolutely, if one were to exist in my lifetime,” said Miklavčič.

Miklavčič also wanted to acknowledge all who worked on the project, including Adam Frank a professor of physics; John Siu; Esteban Wright Ph.D.; Alex Debrecht Ph.D.; Hesam Askari, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering; and Alice Quillen, a professor of physics and astronomy.