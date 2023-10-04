Season 3 — and the march to 50 episodes is on! Thanks for sticking around. We’re back, better, and fully integrated with our new set and look.

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts…

Or any great four-song set.

thurlow. at its core is a high-octane instrumental band, with melodies and groove to get your feet moving, but has enough depth to enjoy over and over again. Every bandmember has their moment to shine in this power-packed set.

The band:

Vinny Maiuri – electric guitar

Evan Hickernell – saxophone

Jeff Irrig – bass

Than Halstead – drums

The tunes:

Half Pint (0:00)

Foil (05:52)

Dawson (10:35)

Legend (18:15)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. This one was solo. His knees hurt later.

Lovers of Too Many Zooz, Moon Hooch, Vulfpeck, Cory Wong, and more will enjoy this set.