Season 3 — and the march to 50 episodes is on! Thanks for sticking around. We’re back, better, and fully integrated with our new set and look.

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts…

Or any great four-song set.

The Ribbon Project is a group that effortlessly blends multiple influences and styles, from West Coast indie rock, to punk (which is no surprise; the three core members form punk powerhouse Periodic Table of Elephants), Americana, jam, and more. But at its core, this band delivers great songs.

The band:

Jason Pariseau – vocals, acoustic guitar

Ben Rossi – guitar, vocals

Joel Boyer – banjo

Greg Horton – bass

Sean Scanlon – drums

The tunes:

Parliament Girl (0:00)

Medicine (03:04)

Vancouver (09:49)

Another Round (15:25)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He did this one alone and his knees hurt after.

Lovers of Wilco, Frank Turner, Noah Kahan, Ryan Bingham, and Bears Den will enjoy this set.