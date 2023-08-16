Season 3 — and the march to 50 episodes is on! Thanks for sticking around. We’re back, better, and fully integrated with our new set and look.

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts…

Or any great four-song set.

The Dirty Pennies have been a staple of Rochester’s rock scene for about a decade. They have morphed lineups throughout the years, but this latest group allows them to best explore the bluesy spacey rock they’ve perfected.

Friday, the band is releasing their own version of “Head Open.” It will be on multiple streaming platforms, including Spotify.

The tunes:

Head Open (0:00)

Dad Acid (06:55)

Blood of Me (10:21)

Comboy Jam (14:45)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. Hanna Berger offered her assistance with production.

Lovers of The Black Keys, The White Stripes, surf rock, and garage rock will dig this set.