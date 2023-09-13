Season 3 — and the march to 50 episodes is on! Thanks for sticking around. We’re back, better, and fully integrated with our new set and look.

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts…

Or any great four-song set.

Spooky & The Truth — perhaps unlike their name would suggest — is a feel-good Americana/pop/singer-songwriter outfit. Riley “Spooky” Fressie, along with two Songs regulars in “The Truth,” brought four great road songs that feel fresh, but fit like your favorite pair of well-worn jeans. We’re even treated to a one-mic solo tune at the end of the set.

The band:

Riley “Spooky” Fressie – vocals, guitar

Joe Stehle – keys, vocals

Arjun Baxter – bass, vocals

Andrew Nittoli – drums

The tunes:

Austin (0:00)

Carolines (04:25)

Rosie (08:00)

Time Takes Time (11:36)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. Hanna Berger provided expert assistance with production.

Lovers of James Taylor, Tom Petty, Jason Mraz, Miles Miller, and more will enjoy this set.

The Songs team welcomes Arjun & Joe as the first members of the “Three Timers” club. Thanks for making our music community shine!