Due to a server error, our previous graphics package – as well as the backup – is likely lost. We are working on a new “look” for the show. Stick around for the journey!

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

Patrick Jaouen has been a mainstay in both Rochester and on the road, working as a solo artist and with his band. The group is a vehicle for tunes drawing from the alternative rock boom in the 2000s and 2010s. This episode taping was the final stop on their “No Ordinary Sins” tour.

The band is:

Patrick Jaouen – vocals, guitar

Garegin Grigoryan – keys, vocals

Greg Machin – keys, vocals

Jeffrey Carr – bass

Jonah Hettel – drums

The tunes:

4:05 (00:00)

Our Way (05:07)

Hey You (08:06)

Uncertain (12:47)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He also served as his own production assistant, much to the chagrin of his soon-to-be operated-on knee.

Lovers of 2000s-2010s alternative rock will dig this set.