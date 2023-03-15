Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

The Great Untamed features the incredible songs from Jon Itkin, which in this set ranges from bluegrass, to Americana, to soul & doo-wop, to a cooking blues number. Itkin is best known locally as the guitarist one of the singer/songwriters for The Crooked North. The secret sauce to The Great Untamed is the excellence of the band as a unit; each song has music that perfectly brings out the best in the tune.

The Great Untamed are:

Jon Itkin – vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar

Seth Fruiterman – organ, backing vocals

Elliott Kirby – double bass, bass guitar

Dominic Marini – drums, backing vocals

The tunes:

River Through (A side): 00:00

One of Those Guys (B side): 04:28

Stranded in the Dark Night of the Night (A side): 10:58

Texas Tailfeathers (B side): 16:00

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot this one, along with Hanna Berger. He also cut this one. Hanna provided assistance with production.