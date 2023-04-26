Due to a server error, our previous graphics package – as well as the backup – is likely lost. We are working on a new “look” for the show. Stick around for the journey!

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

With a sound and style drawing from the boogie-woogie of the Andrew Sisters — and other Great American Songbook and bluesy shuffles — The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters have a well-established and well-earned reputation as regular sellouts at local clubs like Iron Smoke Distillery and Lovin’ Cup. The airtight harmonies of the Lipker Sisters are perfectly accompanied by The Cool Club, and they give these old sounds new life.

The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters are:

Marilla Gonzalez, Grace Lipker, Lizzie Lipker – vocals

Rick Hoyt – guitar, vocals

Mark Bradley – sax

David Goldstein – bass

Joe Galusha – drums

The tunes:

I Can’t Keep From Messing Around (0:00)

When It Comes to Heartache (04:49)

Who Do You Dream About? (8:12)

Lovesick Fool (14:13)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He also served as his own production assistant, much to the chagrin of his soon-to-be operated-on knee.

Lovers of The Andrews Sisters, The Great American Songbook, Mose Allison, Tin Pan Alley, Julie London, and a bluesy shuffle.